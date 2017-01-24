Inside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's "Sexy and Flirty" Relationship

Getty Images
Maybe this isn't the same old love Selena Gomez is used to after all.
As the "Hands to Myself" singer continues her relationship with The Weeknd, E! News is learning more about this romance that became so public so soon.
While it's been nearly two weeks since those PDA pictures outside Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi surfaced, a source says the pair are "hanging out" and growing closer.
"He really likes her. They text every day," our insider shared. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."
And while pop culture fans are eagerly waiting for the next time they are snapped together, our source assures us that things are still in the early stages.
"As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other," our insider explained.
Hollywood's newest romance all started when the musicians were spotted on a romantic dinner date outside Los Angeles.
"They were there for three hours! Just the two of them," an eyewitness shared with us. "They came out and were so happy."
And if the kissing, PDA-filled pictures weren't enough to convince fans there was something special between these two, a separate source provided some context to the timing of it all.
"Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album," an insider told E! News. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy."
Our source added, "They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."