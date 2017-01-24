Warning: The following contains spoilers from tonight's new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. If you haven't watched yet, you might want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

It's hard out there for Melinda May. Both of them, to be exact.

On tonight's new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., we finally got a glimpse of the simulations Radcliffe (John Hannah) and Aida (Mallory Jansen) have been subjecting the real May (Ming-Na Wen) to while she's been kidnapped and kept in his lab. And let's just say they weren't great. When the dastardly doctor realized that neither a tranquil spa (too relaxing) nor a fight sequence (too winnable) could keep her subconscious at peace, he went ahead and programmed her to relive that pivotal night in Bahrain that made May into the woman she is, only he altered history to keep young Katya (returning guest star Ava Acres) alive and not a villain who May needed to put down.