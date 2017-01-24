How Lea Michele Continues to Honor Cory Monteith's Legacy

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
Cory Monteith may be gone, but Lea Michele is making sure he continues to feel her love.
Earlier this week, the Glee star paid tribute to her late co-star with a thoughtful throwback photo of the pair.
In the Polaroid-style image, Lea rested her head and arm across Cory's chest before leaving the caption blank and letting the picture do all the talking.
It's one of the special memories the Scream Queens star has shared with fans over the years while honoring her co-star and close friend.
Whether it's getting a meaningful tattoo or holding onto Finn's on-set football jersey, there are many ways Cory's memory stays close to the Hollywood actress.
And as Lea prepares for the release of her sophomore album, the singer is also keeping Cory's memory alive through music.
During an intimate show at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles Monday night, Lea performed several songs including "To Make You Feel My Love" and "My Man." And while Lea never directly addressed Cory, many fans can't help but believe some songs and lyrics relate to the actor.
One of the tracks is titled "Getaway Car" where Lea sings about "driving all night, looking for a place to call our own."
"We used to just get in the car and drive sometimes. Me and the tall guy and it was like our getaway and it was so great," Lea shared onstage this week. "You know, and everything was getting big and popular with Glee and it was sort of our escape. So this next song is called 'Getaway Car' and its having that moment in the car."
Fans would later suggest the inspiration by pointing to a throwback photo of Cory driving into the sunset.
While much of Lea and Cory's relationship will remain between just them, being two public figures makes it almost impossible to keep some tributes private.
"We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together...but the memories...they're the best of my life," Lea once wrote in a social media post. "Love you Cory."
—Reporting by Taylor Banks