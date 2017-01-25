Rain, rain go away!

Whether it's the rain, wind or snow, it's difficult to achieve #hairgoals during the winter. Waking up to icy air doesn't make anyone really want to hop out of bed and style their hair (or their makeup or get dressed or go anywhere). For most, this time of year inspires a get-up-and-go attitude.

Instead of aiming for advanced hair styling, it's time to focus on basics that promise those precious locks protection from the elements. It may sound limiting, but there are actually a lot of ways to switch up your look this season.

Need some winter hair inspiration? Check out the on-trend, easy styles that celebrities are rocking in the rain!