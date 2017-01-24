Selena Quintanilla's "Si Una Vez" Gets Remixed by Play-N-Skillz, Leslie Grace, Frankie J and Wisin

Selena Quintanilla

AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, John Everett

"Si Una Vez," is one of our favorite songs from Selena Quintanilla, and it just got remixed with a music video and all. 

Play-N-Skillz, Leslie Gracie, Frankie J and Wisin have all joined forces to give a modern twist to this timeless classic. The story line of the video takes place in Las Vegas with two lovers feeling betrayed by the other's actions.

At the end of the video, Play-N-Skillz honor the late Tejano singer by saying, "Rest in peace la reina (the queen), Selena."

While Leslie and Frankie are the main singers of the remix, we get some rap verses from Wisin (which were not in the original song). Most of the lyrics remain the same except for some minor tweaks. 

The original song which was featured in Selena's fourth studio album, Amor Prohibido, was written by Pete Astudillo and produced by the singer's brother A.B. Quintanilla. The track features a mariachi fusion, and lyrically Selena questions why she fell in love with this man, but vows to never make the same mistake again. 

This is not the first time that the song is covered, in the past Ivy Queen and Manny Manuel also gave "Si Una Vez" their own spin. 

