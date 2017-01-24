"Si Una Vez," is one of our favorite songs from Selena Quintanilla, and itjust got remixed with a music video and all.
Play-N-Skillz, Leslie Gracie, Frankie J and Wisin have all joined forces to give a modern twist to this timeless classic. The story line of the video takes place in Las Vegas with two lovers feeling betrayed by the other's actions.
At the end of the video, Play-N-Skillz honor the late Tejano singer by saying, "Rest in peace la reina (the queen), Selena."
The original song which was featured in Selena's fourth studio album, Amor Prohibido, was written by Pete Astudillo and produced by the singer's brother A.B. Quintanilla. The track features a mariachi fusion, and lyrically Selena questions why she fell in love with this man, but vows to never make the same mistake again.
This is not the first time that the song is covered, in the past Ivy Queen and Manny Manuel also gave "Si Una Vez" their own spin.
