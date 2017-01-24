Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Split After 8 Years Together

After eight years together, E! News has learned that Jane Fonda and Richard Perry are ending their relationship.

Perry confirmed with us that the former couple has parted ways and explained that the two are "it's not a break up, it's a shift in the direction of our lives."

"I hate to say the romantic relationship is over. We're definitely extremely good friends. We do things together. We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that's temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism." He added, "We definitely have a great deal of love for each other."

So are things completely over between the two? Well, Perry says there is still hope for a possible reconciliation.

"I would say that there's always a possibility that her life will change...At the moment we've been leading two separate lives, but we still find time to do dinner once a week, watch movies, stuff like that."

They have also listed their Beverly Hills home on the market for $13 million. The 7,100-square-foot gorgeous mansion features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a glass elevator, bamboo floors, a state-of-the-art kitchen, home gym, meditation garden and stunning views of the city.

Perry and Fonda never tied the knot, however he was previously married to Rebecca Broussard.