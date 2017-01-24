Bravo
Bravo
Sing it with us: All things just keep getting better!
Not content to merely reboot and revive beloved comedies, Netflix is jumping into the world of reality TV with a just-announced reboot of the groundbreaking makeover series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, E! News has confirmed.
The streaming giant has ordered an eight-episode reimagining of the former Bravo series, with production set to begin this spring. However, the new Fab Five will have a bit of a different mission than just taking America's straight men from drab to fab. This time around, they'll be attempting to "turn red states pink."
The official Netflix logline reads: "In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer. The Emmy Award winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show's toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the red states pink...one makeover at a time."
Original creator and executive producer David Collins will be at the helm once again, alongside executive producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric.
Casting is currently underway for the new quintet of fierce hosts, but EW, who first reported the news, notes that the original cast—with included Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia—may also have some involvement.
The original Queer Eye ran for five seasons on Bravo, from 2003 to 2007. The network also reunited the Fab Five in 2013 to honor the show's 10th anniversary.
Are you looking forward to a revived Queer Eye? Who would you like to see join the new Fab Five? Let us know in the comments below!