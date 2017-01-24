Brooke Mueller Back Home With Her Children Following Rehab Stay

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Brooke Mueller is staying focused on her sobriety as she continues a brand-new year.
More than one month after Charlie Sheen's ex entered a treatment facility, E! News can confirm the mother-of two is back home and spending time with her children.
"Brooke is back home with her kids after having spent the past several months working on her sobriety, which she will continue to do as she looks forward to a healthy 2017," her rep shared with E! News.
Just a few days after 2017 began, Brooke's half-sister Sydney Wolofsky opened up about her family member's recovery following a hospitalization.
"[Brooke] is really committed. She wants to stay with the program," she explained to us. "She sees the boys almost every day. Their nanny either brings them to her or someone like my mom can sign her out on a day pass."
Shortly after it was confirmed that Brooke was out of rehab, Charlie appeared on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O show where he talked about his family.
"Brooke, Denise, the kids, we're all good," he shared with the hosts. "Cooler than cool."
It echoes what family members shared with E! News after Brooke entered rehab. In addition to celebrating the holidays with his children, the Anger Management star was supportive of his ex's mission to get healthy.
"He's fully on board and he loves that Brooke's getting help while the boys are in my family's care," Sydney explained to E! News. "He's good with everything."