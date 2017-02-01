Watch the Entire First Episode of So Cosmo Right Now!

We gave you a So Cosmo sneak peek back in December, now get ready for the real thing!
Fans can now watch the entire first episode of the new E! show, a whole week before it's actual premiere!
Check out the premiere episode of So Cosmo above to go behind the scenes of Cosmopolitan with Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles and her team of stylish fashionistas as they navigate office drama in between shooting their mag's cover with sexy Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose.
The premiere even includes a life-changing bombshell dropped by Joanna herself!
Check out the premiere now, and get a double dose of So Cosmo by watching the episode on TV Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., only on E!
