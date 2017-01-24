Paris Jackson just made her magazine cover debut!

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson just landed the latest cover of Rolling Stone. The cover was revealed on the Today show Tuesday morning and Paris looks stunning on the cover, showing off her short blond hair and gorgeous blue eyes.

And it sounds like we'll be seeing much more of Paris in the spotlight in the upcoming months. A source tells E! News, "She's excited to be exploring her creative interests. You're going to be seeing a lot from her this year."