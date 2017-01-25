It has now been roughly 10 years since Britney Spears suffered what was widely characterized as, for lack of another all-encompassing word, a "meltdown."

She had already been acting not very pop-princessy for a few years before that, but 2007 was the year the mother of two was in and out of rehab and, far more memorably, shaved her head.

So with that anniversary on the brain, Lifetime is planning to celebrate accordingly.

The cable network has upped its class factor over the years with shows like Project Runway, Drop Dead Diva and most recently UnREAL, but it remains, along with the Lifetime Movie Network, the premier destination for ripped-from-both-the-headlines-and-your-worst-nightmares fare such as How I Killed Your Mother, Babysitters Ruin Lives and My Rich, Handsome, Otherwise Perfect Husband Turned Into a Stalker.

None of those titles are real, but...they're inspired by true events.

Yet while crime butters the bread, Lifetime has also been the landing place for numerous biopics, including The Brittany Murphy Story, Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, Anna Nicole, Whitney and Grace of Monaco (though that last one was demoted from an intended theatrical release).