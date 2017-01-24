12 Bombshells From Paris Jackson's Rolling Stone Interview

Paris Jackson just landed her very first magazine cover, and, as expected, it came with some jaw-dropping revelations.

The 18-year-old automatically engrosses readers with her piercing blue eyes and punk-rock style on the cover of Rolling Stone, but more than that, she keeps their attention with some major bombshells, holding nothing back when it comes to the details her personal life (including multiple suicide attempts), her father Michael Jackson and how her life transpired with and without him.

Here are 12 revelations she made: