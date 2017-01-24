Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jenelle Evans and boyfriend David Eason have a lot to celebrate today!
The couple welcomed a baby girl Tuesday morning, and E! News can exclusively reveal that they named her Ensley Jolie Eason. Fortunately, the birth was smooth sailing and both mom and baby are healthy. "We are doing great," Evans tells E! News exclusively. "It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she's so beautiful!"
Even though little Ensley arrived only this morning, the couple is anxious to introduce her to her siblings. "We are just ready to take her home!" Evans adds.
Instagram
Evans and Eason first announced their little girl's arrival on Instagram, sharing a picture of themselves lying in a hospital bed. "And she has arrived," she captioned the picture.
This is Evans' third child. She is also mom to two boys, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith. But Ensley is her first child with Eason, and they celebrated at the beginning of the month with a very pink baby shower. The co-ed event featured plenty of flowers, presents and tons of food, but it was the company that put an ear-to-ear grin on Evans' face.
The 16 and Pregnant alum has documented the highs and lows of her life on various MTV reality shows, but the TV star has since turned her life around and committed to sober living after multiple run-ins with the law. But based on the happy pictures and videos she has been sharing, it's clear Evans has never been happier or healthier.
Congratulations again to the growing family!