Getty Images
Getty Images
This Sunday's Grammy Awards is going to be a showdown between two of music's most gifted goddesses: Adele vs. Beyoncé.
The "Hello" songstress and the Lemonade crooner as nominated against each other in 4 categories, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year. While we wait to see which icon takes home the most trophies, we want you to tell us which Beyoncé and Adele songs take home top prize for your favorite of all time.
Check out our polls below and make sure you vote for your favorite Beyoncé song ever and your favorite Adele song ever.
To find out which Beyoncé and Adele songs win, make sure to watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Grammy Awards Coundown show Sunday, Feb. 12, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.