The Queen of England doesn't walk on eggshells in her own palace!

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) had been secretly hooking up with her employee Spencer Hoenigsberg (Jules Knight), but now a new man has entered her life. And when Hoenigsberg discovers her new relationship is serious, he grows extremely jealous on this Sunday's episode of The Royals.

When Queen Helena tells Hoenigsberg to cancel her plans for the evening, he tries to ask why, but she completely shuts him down.

"Is there something you'd like to say?" Helena asks when she notices his attitude change.

Hoenigsberg explains that he's spent his day "covering" for her after she went away to Paris with her new man.

"So if I'm gonna lie for you the least you can do is loop me in," Hoenigsberg tells her.