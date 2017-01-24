As Viola Davis celebrated her third Oscar nomination Tuesday morning, she couldn't help but mention one special person in the process.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it," she said in a statement to E! News. "Thank you Denzel [Washington] for being at the helm!"

Washington, her Oscar-nominated Fences co-star, not only played her on-screen counterpart, but her trusted director. However, while the 2017 list of Academy Award nominees includes Washington for Best Actor, but not Best Director after the same decision was made by the Hollywood Foreign Press at the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, the film has been nominated for Best Picture, begging the question—what gives?