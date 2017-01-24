Instagram
Jenelle Evans' family just got a little larger!
The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to a baby girl. Evans shared a picture of her lying in a hospital bed next to boyfriend David Eason and wrote, "And she has arrived." She included a baby bottle emoji and pink bow. This is the third child for Evans, who is already mom to two boys: Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, but it's her first child with Eason.
Evans documented the ups and downs her first pregnancy on MTV's show 16 and Pregnant.
The MTV reality star shared her pregnancy journey on social media, showing fans and followers how happy and excited she was to be preparing for a little girl. Most recently she gave fans a glimpse at her fun-filled baby shower. "Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!"
"It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon!" Jenelle, 25, continued. "Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley!"
The co-ed shower featured plenty of pink and flower gorgeous flower arrangements, further channeling Evans' inner girly-girl. She showcased her baby bump in a tight pink midi dress.