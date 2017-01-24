It's a special kind of Valentine's Day movie that can satisfy the needs of both happily coupled and very, very single celebrants. It needs to be both cynical and optimistic; sensual, but not awkwardly so; and, most importantly, not preach to anyone that they need to get married.

(Seriously, is there anything that can kill a V-Day buzz more than suddenly feeling like Hollywood thinks you're very, very behind on your life path?)

Luckily, Netflix is here for us this season. The streaming service knows that the stakes are high in February, with so many opportunities to Netflix-and-chill, whether literally or figuratively. Netflix has decided to throw us all a bone, again both literally and figuratively (sorry, we had to).