Andrew Garfield was just nominated for his first Oscar for his work in Hacksaw Ridge, but he already knows whom he's bringing to the big show.

"I think I'm going to bring my dad out," Garfield tells me. "I think it's something he'd love to share with me. It's a big deal for him and he's the one who made me fall in love with movies when I was a kid."

Will there be a repeat of Garfield's same-sex celebrity kissing at the Oscars à la his recent lip-locks with Ryan Reynolds and Stephen Colbert?