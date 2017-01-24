Mark Rogers
Andrew Garfield was just nominated for his first Oscar for his work in Hacksaw Ridge, but he already knows whom he's bringing to the big show.
"I think I'm going to bring my dad out," Garfield tells me. "I think it's something he'd love to share with me. It's a big deal for him and he's the one who made me fall in love with movies when I was a kid."
Will there be a repeat of Garfield's same-sex celebrity kissing at the Oscars à la his recent lip-locks with Ryan Reynolds and Stephen Colbert?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"It depends on who they sit me next to," he said, laughing. "If they're smart they'll sit me next to someone that I'm attracted to."
And who would that be, Mr. Garfield? He laughed again, "In that room, I don't think there are many misses."
Garfield watched the nominations announcement in London while having lunch during his second day of rehearsals for the upcoming stage production of Angeles In America. In Hacksaw Ridge, he plays Desmond T. Dos, a U.S. Army combat medic who refused to use a firearm or weapons of any kind during the war because of his religious beliefs. He was the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor.
"It's f--king crazy," Garfield said when I note that his Oscar competition includes Denzel Washington. "What do I do? It's that weird feeling of, 'When are they going to find me out?'"
The success of Hacksaw Ridge is seen as many as director Mel Gibson's full return to and acceptance by Hollywood. In addition to Garfield's nom, the movie is up for another five nominations, including best picture and best director.
"I love Mel," Garfield said. "I have nothing but love for him and pride in him not only as an artist and a filmmaker but also as a man and as a good friend..I think it's a good sign that the Academy has acknowledged his work. It's utterly deserved, but it's a really good sign that finally the healing he's been doing internally and in his life and with the people in his life can finally be recognized on the outside as well. He's not going anywhere. He's been ready for this for awhile."
