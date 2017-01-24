The 2017 Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday, marking the last round of noms for this year's awards season.

While big films like La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea saw quite a few major nominations in the most acclaimed categories throughout the season, we can't help but think back to the films that made waves early on yet didn't receive any nods at all.

For example, films like Miss Sloane, Snowden and Birth of a Nation garnered buzz last year, but seemed to drop off as we inched toward award season. Thus, we now ask: what happened?