Just as Erin Andrews had finished fighting one battle in the spotlight, she took on another behind closed doors.

After being awarded $55 million in a painstaking and highly public civil trial against her 2008 stalker, the 38-year-old sportscaster was diagnosed with cervical cancer in early October 2016 four months after a routine checkup. As Sports Illustrated reported, the Dancing With the Stars co-host went in for surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center soon after.

Despite her newest health hurdle, the devoted journalist did not intend on letting her diagnosis keep her away from the sidelines.

"You wouldn't miss a game," she told her fiancé, professional hockey player Jarrett Stoll, according to Sports Illustrated. "You'd play through any injury, do whatever it takes to get back out there. That's going to be me."