Oscars 2017: Notable Nominees

The 2017 Academy Awards are gearing up to be another night filled with memorable moments.

The Academy heard Hollywood's cry for more diversity, with seven of the 20 actors nominated being from diverse backgrounds. Nominated for Best Actor, after starring and directing Fences, Denzel Washington scores his seventh Academy Awards nomination. Meryl Streep continues her reign as "Queen of Hollywood," bringing in her 20th nomination, the most held by an actor ever.

With plenty of buzz, La La Land ties Titanic and All About Eve as the film with most nominations.