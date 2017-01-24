It may be early, but some stars just got the greatest wake up call of their life!
The 2017 Oscars nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and some of the top A-list names—as well as a few newcomers—were certainly ecstatic to find out they made the list of elite actors and actresses who will be honored on Hollywood's biggest night.
While Emma Stone and Natalie Portman both got nods in the Best Actress category, Ryan Gosling and Casey Affleck saw nominations for Best Actor. Other big names, including Viola Davis, Denzel Washington and Jeff Bridges also received nominations.
See how the stars reacted to the exciting news below:
Emma Stone for Best Actress for La La Land: "What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I'm also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it's hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can't wait to celebrate together."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for Fences: "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!"
Mykelti Williamson on behalf of Fences for Best Picture: "Thank you to [the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] for this important and historic acknowledgement. Your global recognition of Fences and the literary legacy of the great August Wilson is an incomparable honor. Congratulations on a truly well deserved honor to my colleagues Denzel and Viola. I'm so very proud of both of you! Continued Blessings."
Viggo Mortensen for Best Actor in Captain Fantastic: "I'm thrilled that Captain Fantastic has been included among this year's Academy nominees! Our movie has heart and brains. It entertains, inspires, and encourages honest communication in equal measures. I'm extremely proud to represent Matt Ross' extraordinary story. It is one of the finest collective efforts I've ever been a part of. Yes we can!"
Meryl Streep for Best Actress for Florence Foster Jenkins: The highly-esteemed actress opted for the GIF above to express her excitement (and it's perfect).
Lin-Manuel Miranda for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go" from Moana: "Thank you to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—thank you so much for this honor. I spent a good chunk of my childhood memorizing Billy Crystal's musical Oscar monologues, so this is insane. Seeing The Little Mermaid changed my life at 9-years-old, so to work with its directors Ron Clements and John Musker on Moana has been a dream come true. I share this humbling honor with them, my Moana songwriting partners Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, and the entire Disney family. Congratulations to all this morning's incredible nominees. And future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favorite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone. You're next."
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman for Best Supporting Actress for Lion: "I want to thank the Academy for all of the acknowledgements you have given this heartfelt film. But, most importantly, I want to thank the Brierley family for putting themselves in such a vulnerable place and sharing their story with the world. And thanks to Garth Davis for putting his heart and soul into all of us. Woo Hoo!"
Jeff Bridges for Best Supporting Actor for Hell or High Water: "Woke up this morning in beautiful Solano Beach after playing a cool gig at the Belly Up with my band the Abiders to find out I've been nominated for my performance in Hell or High Water. What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart. I really dug playing with Gil [Birmingham], Chris [Pine] and Ben [Foster] and being directed by the talented David Mackenzie. And such a great script from Taylor [Sheridan]. Woo Hoo! Thanks Academy."
Claire Folger, Courtesy of Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions
Kenneth Lonergran for Best Directing for Manchester By the Sea: "I'm really overwhelmed. Thank you, Academy members. Thank you and congratulations, wonderful, wonderful cast, producers and crew. It's such an honor to be counted alongside our fellow nominees and all the really extraordinary movies that came out this year. We tried to make a movie about people standing by each other no matter what; thank you to everyone who let us try, and to everyone out there trying to tell the truth about what it is to be a human being."
Travis Knight for Best Animated film for Kubo and the Two Strings: "I'm over the moon! An Academy Award nomination is an extraordinary and cherished gift. Two nominations is more than anyone could hope for. Every filmmaker dreams of a moment like this. But the truth is, I already lived my dream by making this film. Movies have always given me great joy. They enriched my life. They inspired me to dream. That's the kind of film our team at LAIKA sought to make with KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS. A film is a slice of a hundred souls. In this case many more. An incredible, immense community of artists gave ceaselessly and selflessly to breathe life into this story. I'm so thankful for their talents and efforts and so proud of what we've done together. I'm profoundly grateful to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who somehow saw fit to include us among the finest storytellers in film. It is a tremendous honor to stand alongside them." – Travis Knight, Academy Award nominee as director and producer of KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS, Best Animated Feature Film
Big congrats to the #KuboMovie team on their two #OscarNoms for VFX and Best Animated Feature! ???? pic.twitter.com/H3C2oMv4wL— Kubo Movie (@kubothemovie) January 24, 2017
Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff for Visual Effects for Kubo and the Two Strings: "As much as Kubo and the Two Strings is an homage to Japanese culture and to woodblock artists including Kiyoshi Saito, it is also a tribute to special effects pioneers Ray Harryhausen, Willis O'Brien, Jim Danforth, and the many innovative FX artists who tell stories using in-camera effects, puppets, and human hands. We're thrilled for the artists at LAIKA who put years into realizing Kubo. For all of us at the studio, being recognized alongside such distinguished and talented members of the VFX community is truly an honor."
Many other stars took to Twitter to show their excitement, which can never really be done properly without the use of emojis.
Naomi Harris for Best Supporting Actress for Moonlight:
OMGGGG ???????? https://t.co/NNiZ5Y7OWE— Naomie Harris (@NaomieHarris) January 24, 2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to Moana's Best Animated Film nod:
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/1EMhk8gp0Q— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017
Octavia Spencer for Best Supporting Actress for Hidden Figures:
@modernwest thanks Kevin. Would've loved to see your name called today! #TeamHiddenFigures— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 24, 2017
The Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel this year, take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Dolby Theater and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m.