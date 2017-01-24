Bella Hadid Nearly Bares All in Sheer Dress

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
Be careful, Bella Hadid!
The model dared to bare nearly everything at a Christian Dior party in Paris Monday night. Bella shared her risqué look on her Instagram story, where her sheer dress made it very clear that she wasn't hiding anything. We almost have to wonder if she was partially giving a shout out to the popular #FreeTheNipple campaign that has taken Instagram by storm.
Underneath Bella's sheer dress was a pair of short Dior spandex that served as the star's only coverage. The sheer, jeweled overlay and bodice was held up by more bejeweled straps. She paired her mature look with a simple sparkly choker and a ponytail. The 20-year-old model documented the A-list evening on social media, posing for pictures with her "Dior Family," which includes Kendall Jenner and A$AP Ferg.
It looks like Bella is holding up after she and longtime love The Weeknd called it quits. She certainly has been keeping busy, hanging out with her family and a variety of pals in New York City and Paris. But a source told E! News that Bella wasn't thrilled by her ex's new romance with Selena Gomez because she's "not over The Weeknd."
"They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena," the source said. "She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."
Our insider continued, "It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection."
A separate source revealed to E! News that while Selena and Bella know each other, they're not close friends. In other words, this may not be a situation where Selena stole her friend's man or The Weeknd is trying to make Bella jealous.