Congratulations are in order!

Actress Amy Smart revealed on Instagram Monday that she and husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed their daughter Flora via surrogate. The Just Friends star shared an adorable photo of her baby on the social media platform and wrote an emotional caption dedicated to the couple's "loving" surrogate.

"One month ago today, Dec. 26th our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world," Smart wrote. "Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms... after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her."

The couple first announced their daughter's arrival on social media right before the New Year. The news came as a surprise as they didn't reveal they had any plans to start a family.