When The Flash returns tonight, there's really only one thing on Barry Allen's mind: Save Iris West.

In the last episode of the CW series before the holidays, Barry (Grant Gustin)—while trying to get rid of the philosopher's stone (it's a long story)—found himself five months in the future, witnessing the death of his beloved girlfriend Iris (Candice Patton) at the hands of the speed god Savitar.

It's a brutal, terrifying future for sure, but somehow, Barry managed to go home and spend a few blissful moments of holiday joy with his loved ones. He even took a big new step in his relationship with Iris and rented a house for the two of them to live in together.

According to executive producer Aaron Helbing, the immediate future of the show will be mainly focused on finding a way to prevent that possible future from occurring.