But of course, Rory's not quite ready for the whole waverider to find out about his hallucinatory love affair with his dead best friend.

"If you tell anyone, I'll kill you," he growls, before asking for help. Somehow, he thinks Stein is the only one who can fix him, and something tells us it's going to be fun to watch him try when the show returns from its winter hiatus tonight.

Rory's visions aren't the only problem the team will face in "Raiders of the Lost Art." They'll have to travel back to 1967 in order to deal with an aberration created by Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) in their attempts to capture Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill). Unfortunately, the Rip they find has no idea who he actually is, so they've got a lot of work to do.

Hopefully, it will all be...wait for it...legendary.