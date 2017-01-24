Count E! News among those who've been utterly charmed by Alyssa Milano.
The veteran actress, mother of two and host of Project Runway All Stars blazed through our E!Q in 42, revealing 14 of her favorite things with lightning round efficiency.
And even when she was asked the wrong question...she gave exactly the right answer.
When we caught up with Milano, she was discussing what went into her then 55-pound post-baby weight loss and how her children were key in helping her get her priorities in order. As in, there was no need to put herself through the wringer in order to lose weight.
"I was just so overwhelmed with being a mom and wanting to raise my kids and just look at them in total awe of like, 'I created this!'" she recalled.
Fast-forward to this month, and Milano couldn't help but wow at the Weinstein Company's Golden Globes after-party in a sleeveless, form-fitting red dress by Alexander Wang, accented with James Robinson jewelry. She was also sporting an edgy new bob from Debora Bair, and she and agent husband David Bugliari looked to be having a grand night together after the big show.
While Project Runway All Stars has been renewed for two more seasons, next up for Milano is Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, the second season of the Netflix series that served as a prequel to the 2001 cult-classic Wet Hot American Summer movie. The upcoming installment will be a sequel to the aforementioned zaniness.
Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Michael Ian Black and more will be back for the next installment.