New couple alert?

After her devastating breakup with Jasper (Tom Austen), Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) might have a new love interest on this Sunday's The Royals. In this clip from the episode, Eleanor strips down and gets painted up for the naked tiger run with Prince Sebastian Idrisi (Toby Sandeman), who she met at the charity gala.

But the romance isn't heating up just yet!

"No flirting, not a date," Eleanor tells Sebastian after he tries to compliment her.

"Fine, but have you seen some of the other naked tigers here?" Sebastian asks. "Let's just say there's plenty of food and very little sun in their habitat."

And even though Eleanor said no flirting, Sebastian can't help but try to compliment her again.