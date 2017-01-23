The Bluths are coming back—again—in a whole new way.

According to TVLine, the upcoming fifth season of the series will be part prequel, featuring new actors playing younger versions of the characters.

The show originally ran on Fox for three seasons, from 2003 to 2006, and then returned for a fourth season on Netflix in 2013. The revival debuted to mixed reviews, with many fans not enjoying the fact that most episodes centered around one character, and the family was not often together due to scheduling conflicts among its now famous cast.

The prequel aspect may help solve that problem in the new season, and TVLine also reports that according to a source, the new season will also be able to feature more family scenes featuring multiple members of the original cast.