The Bluths are coming back—again—in a whole new way.
According to TVLine, the upcoming fifth season of the series will be part prequel, featuring new actors playing younger versions of the characters.
The show originally ran on Fox for three seasons, from 2003 to 2006, and then returned for a fourth season on Netflix in 2013. The revival debuted to mixed reviews, with many fans not enjoying the fact that most episodes centered around one character, and the family was not often together due to scheduling conflicts among its now famous cast.
The prequel aspect may help solve that problem in the new season, and TVLine also reports that according to a source, the new season will also be able to feature more family scenes featuring multiple members of the original cast.
FOX
At CinemaCon last year, star Will Arnett told E! News that while nothing was final, the cast was definitely interested in continuing the show. "It is something that everybody wants to do in theory, but you know how theories are," he told Marc Malkin. He confirmed that creator Mitch Hurwitz had already "written some stuff," and that "all the cast wants to get together and do it."
During this year's Television Critics' Association press tour, executive producer Brian Grazer told reporters that they were a couple of weeks away from nailing deals down with the cast, citing the actors' busy schedules as the reason this has taken so long.
Back in 2015, Grazer had said that the fifth season would be 17 episodes, but that was also when he was saying we'd be getting more of the Bluths in the summer of 2016, so who knows? Whenever it happens, we'll be here, waiting patiently.
Netflix has not yet returned a request for comment.
Arrested Development season five will reportedly go into production in June.