So, how is this season of The Bachelor working out for everybody?

While the big news going in was that Nick Viall was back to test the love waters for the fourth time after two rocky tours of duty on The Bachelorette and a redeeming stint on Bachelor in Paradise, that experiment has quickly taken a back burner to the evil in their midst, 24-year-old Corinne Olympios.

We're just going by the prevailing story line, of course. The reunion of Nick and fellow amorous wedding guest Liz Sandoz proved brief, leaving close to nothing for viewers to get up in arms over besides what so far is the pronounced uselessness of Corinne, who proudly boasts of running a "multimillion-dollar company" but also has a nanny who's the only one who can keep her fit-for-a-picky-11-year-old's food preferences straight.

Basically, all signs are pointing to She's-The-Worstville.