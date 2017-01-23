Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
It's written in the stars might be a total cliché (and we would never dare sink to that linguistic level), but in some cases it's just the truth. And by "some cases," we mean "astrology."
There may be no more addictive practice in the cosmos. Anyone who has ever paged through the front half of a women's magazine can attest to the psychological power of learning that Saturn is in your financial house or that Mars, the energy planet, will be working for your sign until the end of the week. Suddenly everything makes sense: That's why you found a $5 dollar bill on the street yesterday! And that's why you decided to start up your relationship with SoulCycle again!
The power of astrology extends into the romantic realm as well. A couple's respective signs can make a huge difference in their comparability, and that is especially rings true in Hollywood (you know, where everything is super laid back and nothing ever gets in the way of a relationship).
To kick off the new year, and with an eye on the impending Valentine's Day holiday, E! News sat down with renowned astrological coach Lisa Greenfield to pick her brain about the future love lives of some of our favorite single celebrities. With an eye to the cosmos (and their astrological signs), she chose each A-lister's perfect match for 2017. And if the stars say that you should date someone, that means you should really date someone.
Not that we're pressuring, of course—we don't want to be mistaken for a meddling uncle—but let's just say that we're hopeful.
Taylor Swift & Scott Eastwood
According to Greenfield, Taylor is really looking for her next relationship to be a serious one—chalk it up to the fact that Saturn is hitting her sun sign, which puts structure in place. While Greenfield mentioned that Zac Efron could offer great companionship, she ultimately settled on Scott Eastwood as her best choice. "They have some long term ties," she said. "When you have ties with your personal planets, that helps give longevity."
Lady Gaga & Jared Leto
Gaga currently has Pluto acting up in her chart, as well as an intense Mars going into a Neptune cycle. In layman's terms? She's looking for intensity, power and to learn on a deeper level. A pairing of Gaga and Leto would be intense, but Greenfield stresses that Gaga likes to push the envelope.
Emma Stone & Milo Ventimiglia
The La La Land actress is already having a huge 2017, but Greenfield warns that she may be rushing from one thing to the next without taking the time to slow down and enjoy it. She has Venus in her moon and Mars in her 8th house, which provides a very deep conscience and that there is more going on in her life than she can take in. As far as her romantic life, getting back together with Andrew Garfield with only exacerbates things—"They're like a stick of dynamite and a match," says Greenfield. Enter Milo Ventimiglia: He's sweet and comfortable, their Mars and Venus support each other and they (would) bring out the best in each other.
Brad Pitt & Halle Berry
Not surprisingly, Brad Pitt is carrying a bit of baggage, romantically-speaking. He has what Greenfield calls a "pile-up" in Capricorn, meaning he has four planets in that house—including Pluto. Pluto is always out for your ego, which Greenfield explains accounts for him getting his knees taken out from under him. She's chooses Berry for the actor because of the ease. "There's a sweet-hot connection there and less stress," she says. "She is in a much softer place for him."
Jennifer Garner & Scott Speedman
Speaking of emotional baggage! We all have a soft spot for Jennifer Garner, especially after that fabulous "I refuse to be the ashes" interview. Greenfield points out that she's currently in a two-year cycle, which causes a little bit of romantic disillusionment, and doesn't rule out a reconciliation with Ben Affleck down the road (five-to-seven years down the road, to be exact.) But in the meantime, she picks Scott Speedman, her onetime Felicity costar.
"He has Pluto, which along with Mars can bring up the sexual intensity," says Greenfield. "Relationships are up for change and that hits his chart quite strongly. It can be a fun ride for Jen; it can give her a chance to learn about herself."