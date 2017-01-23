Long before she was the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton had a different title—bridesmaid!

Nearly three decades ago, the 9-year-old future royal donned a floral crown and powder pink puffed-sleeve dress in honor of her uncle's 1991 wedding. In footage obtained from the special family event, the now-mother of two was joined by her younger sister, then 7-year-old Pippa Middleton, in a matching ensemble perfectly fit for a '90s ceremony. Their youngest sibling, little brother James Middleton, was also spotted looking equally adorable in a pint-sized tuxedo as the trio posed for pictures outside.

The wedding was between their mother's brother, Gary Goldsmith, and his then-fiancé Maranda Foote. It was the first of four marriages for Goldsmith, who has had a reportedly tumultuous relationship with his sister's family since news broke of his drug use years ago.