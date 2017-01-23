Prince Harry Meets With Veterans to Discuss Mental Health Treatment

Prince Harry is continuing his mission to shed light on the importance of mental health.

The royal visited the Help For Heroes recovery center at Tedworth House in Wiltshire, England, where he met with former service members participating in Hidden Wounds—a program designed to support those struggling with PTSD, anxiety and other issues related to leaving the military.

During the visit, Prince Harry learned about the veterans' dedication to building an "Iron Age Round House" as well as maintaining the ground's garden, two activities designed to promote teamwork and creativity.