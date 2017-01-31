This Beyoncé fashion battle is not going to be easy!
In anticipation of the singer's big night at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (the "Formation" singer is nominated for 9 awards!), we thought we'd take a walk down memory lane to remember some of Queen B's best red carpet looks of all time! From gorgeous black Versace at the Oscars to nude Givenchy at the Met Gala, Beyoncé always slays in front of the cameras.
But what is B's all-time best look on the red carpet? Check out our top 10 Beyoncé looks below and vote for you favorite ever!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
1. Beyoncé's gold Elie Saab dress from the 2007 Golden Globes
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
2. Beyoncé's black velvet Atelier Versace dress from the 2005 Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage
3. Beyoncé's one-shoulder orange Lanvin dress from the 2011 MTV VMAs
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
4. Beyoncé's unconventional latex Givenchy dress from the 2016 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
5. Beyoncé's blue feathered Francesco Scognamiglio look from the 2016 MTV VMAs
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
6. Beyoncé's Osman jumpsuit from the 2013 Grammys
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
7. Beyoncé's black, gold trimmed Robert Cavalli gown from the 2005 Grammy Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
8. Beyoncé's nude Givenchy dress from the 2015 Met Gala
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
9. Beyoncé's black Proenza Schouler dress from the 2015 Grammys
Getty Images
10. Beyoncé's white Michael Costello gown from the 2014 Grammys
