Beyoncé Fashion Battle: Vote for the Grammy-Winner's Best Red Carpet Look of All Time!

This Beyoncé fashion battle is not going to be easy!

In anticipation of the singer's big night at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (the "Formation" singer is nominated for 9 awards!), we thought we'd take a walk down memory lane to remember some of Queen B's best red carpet looks of all time! From gorgeous black Versace at the Oscars to nude Givenchy at the Met Gala, Beyoncé always slays in front of the cameras.

But what is B's all-time best look on the red carpet? Check out our top 10 Beyoncé looks below and vote for you favorite ever!

To find out which Beyoncé look comes out on top, make sure to watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Grammy Awards Coundown show Sunday, Feb. 12, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globes, 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

1. Beyoncé's gold Elie Saab dress from the 2007 Golden Globes

Beyonce Knowles, Oscars, 2005

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

2. Beyoncé's black velvet Atelier Versace dress from the 2005 Oscars

Beyonce

Steve Granitz/WireImage

3. Beyoncé's one-shoulder orange Lanvin dress from the 2011 MTV VMAs

Beyonce, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

4. Beyoncé's unconventional latex Givenchy dress from the 2016 Met Gala

Beyonce, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

5. Beyoncé's blue feathered Francesco Scognamiglio look from the 2016 MTV VMAs

Beyonce, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

6. Beyoncé's Osman jumpsuit from the 2013 Grammys

Beyonce

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

7. Beyoncé's black, gold trimmed Robert Cavalli gown from the 2005 Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

8. Beyoncé's nude Givenchy dress from the 2015 Met Gala

Beyonce, Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

9. Beyoncé's black Proenza Schouler dress from the 2015 Grammys

Grammys Throwback, Beyonce 2014

Getty Images

10. Beyoncé's white Michael Costello gown from the 2014 Grammys

Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. And for complete Grammys coverage, watch E! News Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

