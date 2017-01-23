"As easy as it would be for me to just come back and pick up right where we left off, I can't look myself in the mirror if all I'm doing is going back to corporate law," Mike tells Harvey. And there's no amount of pleading from his old boss that'll do the trick. Mike isn't budging.

"I think he's really soul-searching, you know? He's taking a difficult road. Obviously, the easiest thing for him to do would be to stand by his friend Harvey and for them to sort of do what they've always done, which is go at it as this sort of fearsome twosome," Adams told E! News about the decision made in the episode, which he also directed. "Financially, it would be obviously much easier to stick it out with Harvey and just be some small part of these cases that he used to be a bigger part of, but I think this whole experience for Mike, from the trial where he realized that he'd been wasting a significant talent and not really doing what he had fully set out to do, which was help people who couldn't help themselves [and] by going to prison and serving the time and paying the price of the crime that you've committed for so long and seeing the way it affects the people that he loves, he's adamant that he do something different with his life."