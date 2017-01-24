Nikki Bella is hoping for some good news on Total Divas.

The WWE star has been out of the ring for quite some time after having major neck surgery, but that could change on Wednesday's mid-season finale.

In this clip from the episode, Nikki heads to the hospital for her six-month check-in and her final CAT scan to see how her neck is healing.

"I can't believe it's already my six-month appointment," Nikki says. "I'm just praying so hard that my final CAT scan clears me because I wanna get drafted."

All of the WWE stars have been on edge over the upcoming draft, and if Nikki is cleared she could be in the running to get drafted.