Star Wars fans get excited!

The highly anticipated follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens has received an official title and release date. Star Wars: Episode VIII is titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will land in theaters Dec. 15, 2017. "It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi," the official Twitter account for the franchise tweeted Monday morning.

The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.