On the Brakesbill crew becoming royalty in season two, Jason Ralph explained, "We find out that this magical land that Quentin has always dreamed of actually exists and turns out is the source of all magic everywhere. It also turns out that if you're from Earth, you are considered royalty in this place. In order for us to use the resources available to us in this new land, we must be crowned kings and queens, and it happens relatively soon and is sort of a dream come true."

Hell yes, it is.

But what about Penny (Arjun Gupta), who had his hands chopped off the last time we saw him? Fret not, he (and both of his hands!) are in the sneak peek above.