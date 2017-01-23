All hail the new kings and queens.
The Magicians' highly anticipated second season is just two days away, and what better way to celebrate the Syfy hit's return than with an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere...especially one that will answer several cliffhangers that made fans scream "WTF?!" at their TV screens last season?
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek below, Quentin (Jason Ralph), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil) are all alive and well (Phew!) and about to be crowned Fillory's new royal family. Huzzah! But, of course, there's a catch. (Isn't there always a catch?)
Hey, at least we get a chance to see the foursome's new crowns, which the cast was very excited about trying on for the first time.
"Awesome, who doesn't want to wear a crown?!" Olivia Taylor Dudley told E! News of trying on her crown for the first time, adding each one "really suits" the character that wears it.
Jason Bell/Syfy
On the Brakesbill crew becoming royalty in season two, Jason Ralph explained, "We find out that this magical land that Quentin has always dreamed of actually exists and turns out is the source of all magic everywhere. It also turns out that if you're from Earth, you are considered royalty in this place. In order for us to use the resources available to us in this new land, we must be crowned kings and queens, and it happens relatively soon and is sort of a dream come true."
Hell yes, it is.
But what about Penny (Arjun Gupta), who had his hands chopped off the last time we saw him? Fret not, he (and both of his hands!) are in the sneak peek above.
The Magicians returns for its second season on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. on Syfy.
