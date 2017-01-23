TheImageDirect.com
When it comes to a cause, Meghan Markle will switch time zones to lend a helping hand.
E! News has learned the 35-year-old Suits star recently jetted off to India in honor of Wold Vision Canada, an organization that works to support and sponsor children and their families living in poverty around the world.
Markle, who is a Global Ambassador for World Vision, launched her trip in New Delhi, where she traveled to various locations with the organization. She later flew to Mumbai where she was photographed arriving on Saturday. In the airport, Markle kept it casual in a black t-shirt, dark denim and a baseball cap with a jacket swung over one arm and a backpack on one shoulder. However, she did seem to pick up a souvenir along the way as her hand was decorated with henna tattoos.
As a source told E! News, the actress spent more than half the past year preparing for the trip and wanted to learn about women's education, healthcare, economic development and more in the slum communities of India.
In regard to reports that she had to end the trip early for security reasons, the source told E! News "that's total fabrication."
"She was there over a week," the insider said. "She did not cut the trip short."
Instead, the star spent her days working to better access to feminine hygiene as a part of the organization's "Daughters of India" initiative, which works to build proper toilets in schools.
Additionally, the activist attended meetings with multiple fellow advocates in the region, including former member of the National Commission for Women Shamina Shafiq, Nobel Peace Prize-nominee Dr. Jockin Arputham and Myna Mahila Foundation's Suhani Jalota. "However, she spent most of her time with the women in these communities who helped educate her on the issues facing women and girls," the source added.
Overall, Markle is pleased with the trip and is now turning her philanthropic sights to the future.
"It was an incredibly productive and meaningful experience for her," the source described. "She's been working on issues around women and girls since she was 11 when she wrote letters to Hillary Clinton about the sexist soap commercials. She's now in the planning stages of an initiative based on what she learned from her trip. She's very excited to share."
While it's unclear where Markle will head next, there is some speculation that she may return to London. Not too much time has passed since her last visit to her beau Prince Harry's hometown, when they rang in the new year there together before heading off to Norway for a vacation.
Perhaps it won't be long before we see the two humanitarians on the way to India—together!