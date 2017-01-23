When it comes to a cause, Meghan Markle will switch time zones to lend a helping hand.

E! News has learned the 35-year-old Suits star recently jetted off to India in honor of Wold Vision Canada, an organization that works to support and sponsor children and their families living in poverty around the world.

Markle, who is a Global Ambassador for World Vision, launched her trip in New Delhi, where she traveled to various locations with the organization. She later flew to Mumbai where she was photographed arriving on Saturday. In the airport, Markle kept it casual in a black t-shirt, dark denim and a baseball cap with a jacket swung over one arm and a backpack on one shoulder. However, she did seem to pick up a souvenir along the way as her hand was decorated with henna tattoos.