Joanna Krupa Tells Haters to "Relax" Over Nude-Looking Selfie

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Palermo

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Zoolander 2 Poster

2017 Razzies Nominations Announced: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead With Most Nods

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

According to Joanna Krupa, it's all an optical illusion. 

The former Real Housewives of Miami reality star shared an Instagram video of herself looking nude from head to toe. While proudly videotaping her figure, she anticipated the backlash she was bound to receive from Internet trolls and noted that her undergarments were simply blending in. 

"2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on !! so relax #haters #imamodel," the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars competitor wrote. 

Photos

Stars Who Posed Nude for Playboy

My version of the #mannequinchallenge ?? by @romainzago #joannakrupa. #nofilter

A video posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on

This is far from the first time the reality star has stripped down in front of the camera. Whether she's posing by her tub or lounging by the window, being photographed by her husband Romain Zago or a professional, Krupa is clearly confident in her bare skin. 

"[I don't mind stripping off for shoots] at all. I'm very proud of my body, I work really hard, I workout and try to stay in shape and eat healthy," she told Express in December. "I'm super proud of it and I believe if you have it you flaunt it! No matter what shape or size you are you should feel confident." 

As for all the social media naysayers, the Playboy model blocks out the noise. 

"In the past I used to get a little bit upset about certain comments from people, but I just realised these are pathetic people that sit behind a hidden desk. A lot of the time they don't even show their real photo on social media and they find the balls to comment on your behalf."

TAGS/ Joanna Krupa , Selfies , Top Stories