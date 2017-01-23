Joanna Krupa Tells Haters to "Relax" Over Nude-Looking Selfie

According to Joanna Krupa, it's all an optical illusion.
The former Real Housewives of Miami reality star shared an Instagram video of herself looking nude from head to toe. While proudly videotaping her figure, she anticipated the backlash she was bound to receive from Internet trolls and noted that her undergarments were simply blending in.
"2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on !! so relax #haters #imamodel," the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars competitor wrote.
This is far from the first time the reality star has stripped down in front of the camera. Whether she's posing by her tub or lounging by the window, being photographed by her husband Romain Zago or a professional, Krupa is clearly confident in her bare skin.
"[I don't mind stripping off for shoots] at all. I'm very proud of my body, I work really hard, I workout and try to stay in shape and eat healthy," she told Express in December. "I'm super proud of it and I believe if you have it you flaunt it! No matter what shape or size you are you should feel confident."
As for all the social media naysayers, the Playboy model blocks out the noise.
"In the past I used to get a little bit upset about certain comments from people, but I just realised these are pathetic people that sit behind a hidden desk. A lot of the time they don't even show their real photo on social media and they find the balls to comment on your behalf."