Joanna Krupa Tells Haters to "Relax" Over Nude-Looking Selfie

This is far from the first time the reality star has stripped down in front of the camera. Whether she's posing by her tub or lounging by the window, being photographed by her husband Romain Zago or a professional, Krupa is clearly confident in her bare skin.

"[I don't mind stripping off for shoots] at all. I'm very proud of my body, I work really hard, I workout and try to stay in shape and eat healthy," she told Express in December. "I'm super proud of it and I believe if you have it you flaunt it! No matter what shape or size you are you should feel confident."