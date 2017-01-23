Forget Clarke and her friends—will we survive the fourth season of The 100?

First, that epic trailer told us death was inevitable, and now we have the season four key art, exclusive to E! News, that shows the gang defiantly facing a fiery explosion on the horizon.

Thanks to Alie's warning at the end of season three, we know that in six months, the earth is about to become 96% uninhabitable due to radiation. Clarke chose not to let the human race only exist in Alie's fantasy world, so the sky people and grounders alike will face black rain, a lack of drinkable water, and pre-cancerous lesions, along with what looks like a whole bunch of violent disagreements with each other (as usual).