Josh Altman is closer than ever to sealing the deal on fatherhood!

The Million Dollar Listing star celebrated the upcoming arrival of his first child with wife Heather Bilyeu during one special baby shower held over the weekend. In a heartwarming photo of the parents-to-be shared by Altman on Instagram Sunday, the Bravo reality TV fixture flashes a bright smile while placing a hand on his ladylove's growing baby bump.

Bilyeu glowed in a white bodycon midi-dress and sparkling pumps for the occasion, which was decorated with hot pink paper flowers and a massive gold balloon arch that spelled out their daughter's name.

"So excited to welcome our baby girl Alexis Kerry Altman. Only 9 weeks away! #babyalexis #babyshower #welcomebabyalexis," Altman captioned the moment.