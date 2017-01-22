Josh Altman is closer than ever to sealing the deal on fatherhood!
The Million Dollar Listing star celebrated the upcoming arrival of his first child with wife Heather Bilyeu during one special baby shower held over the weekend. In a heartwarming photo of the parents-to-be shared by Altman on Instagram Sunday, the Bravo reality TV fixture flashes a bright smile while placing a hand on his ladylove's growing baby bump.
Bilyeu glowed in a white bodycon midi-dress and sparkling pumps for the occasion, which was decorated with hot pink paper flowers and a massive gold balloon arch that spelled out their daughter's name.
"So excited to welcome our baby girl Alexis Kerry Altman. Only 9 weeks away! #babyalexis #babyshower #welcomebabyalexis," Altman captioned the moment.
Josh and Heather announced the pregnancy back in September, five months after the lovebirds tied the knot during an intimate ceremony held in Aspen, Colo.
E! News exclusively reported the couple's engagement back in 2013, and after initially postponing the wedding one year later, these two are clearly more ready than ever to start a family of their own.
Heather has shared much of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, and recently reflected on a memory from right before finding out she would soon be a mama.
Alongside a photo of Altman's wife surrounded by a group of friends, she wrote, "I felt so left out in this pic from 4th of July at my house because 3 of my girlfriends were pregnant and one just had her baby, I was the only non momma BUT I just realized I was pregnant in this photo and didn't even know it! Haha. So here's to all of us moms and all of our little daughters!"
Wishing Heather and Josh a happy and healthy final few weeks of pregnancy!
