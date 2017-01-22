Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, a mother of two, is open to having more kids but does not want to become pregnant again.

The Kendra on Top star opened up to E! News' Marc Malkin Saturday about her family and a topic many mothers are ashamed to discuss: Postpartum depression.

"If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I'm happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot," she said. "I had postpartum after little Hank and then I was dealing with chaos after Alijah with postpartum, so I had pretty bad experiences right after having each kid."

Wilkinson Baskett has spoken before about how she battled postpartum depression after giving birth to her and Hank Baskett's first child, son Hank Jr., in 2009, and daughter Alijah, who is now 2.