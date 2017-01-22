Noam Galai/WireImage
Madonna is clarifying a statement made during her controversial speech at yesterday's Women's March on Washington D.C.
The pop singer joined celebrities including America Ferrera and Scarlett Johanssononstage to speak out in support of women's rights and equality, at one point telling the crowd that she's "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."
One day later, Madonna took to Instagram with a lengthy message claiming the provocative statement should not be taken for face value. "Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did," she writes.
"However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context," Madonna continues.
She goes on, "My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world."
"I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt," Madonna explains. "However, I know that acting out of anger doesn't solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love."
The 58-year-old concludes her statement, "It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting "we choose love"."
During her speech, Madonna also responded to those not in support of the nationwide protest.
"And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: F--k you. F--k you," she told the crowd. "It is the beginning of much-needed change."
"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna continued. "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."
Stars such as Amy Schumer, Miley Cyrus, Helen Mirren, Blake Livelyand many more all attended the event in major cities like D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.