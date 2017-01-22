The Barden Bellas just scored a major touchdown in the hearts of Pitch Perfect fans everywhere.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and more of their co-stars took a break from filming the popular franchise's third film to see the Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

Dressed in their finest red and black threads, the ladies made it clear they were rooting for the home team, though movie lovers were quick to point out none other than teammates on the Packers made a memorable cameo in Pitch Perfect 2. Ironic much?

Other Pitch Perfect 3 stars in attendance included Chrissie Fit, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner.