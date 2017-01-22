Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have not begun planning their wedding, but they do already know what they'll be doing before they walk down the aisle: Party hard.

The two began dating four years ago and got engaged in 2016. They have not revealed a wedding date. The model debuted her engagement ring publicly at the 2016 Met Gala. The couple recently bought a $5.25 million home together.

When asked about their wedding plans, Upton told E! News' Marc Malkin at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah Saturday, "We are getting married. That's about as much as we know."

"We've got some ideas," Verlander said.

"We don't even know where yet," Upton said.

"My schedule is about to be ridiculously busy so we still have plenty of time," Verlander added.

The Detroit Tigers pitcher is expected to begin offseason training next month.